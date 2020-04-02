The Labour Party executive has held an emergency meeting to discuss how a massive cache of its voter data had been leaked online.

Personal information on 337,384 people including their names, address, ID details, phone numbers and voting preferences were exposed.

The data originated from a list created by PL which combines the electoral register with data gathered on voting preference.

It was being held by a Maltese IT company called C-Planet IT Solutions Ltd, owned by Philip Farrugia, brother-in-law of Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Personal data from the clients of a law firm set up Zrinzo Azzopardi was also leaked online.

On Wednesday, the Data Protection Commissioner launched an investigation into the alleged breach.

Sources said that during Thursday’s meeting, which was attended by legal consultants for the party including lawyer Paul Lia, the party executive discussed how the information had made its way from the party to a company owned by the Zrinzo Azzopardi's brother-in-law.

Zrinzo Azzopardi is a former president of the PL and plays an active role in Labour’s electoral office.

The meeting also discussed security of the party’s servers.