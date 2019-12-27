The Labour Party on Friday marked 42 years since Karin Grech was killed in a letter bomb explosion.



“This wound remains raw to this day,” PL president Daniel Micallef said. “The Labour Party remembers this pain once a year but her family lives it every day”.

Karin Grech was just 15 years old when she opened a package addressed to her father, Prof. Edwin Grech, on December 28. The bomb inside exploded, killing her.



The case remains unsolved and no perpetrators were ever brought to justice.



PL president Mr Micallef said he continued to hope that justice would eventually be

served in the case. He also emphasised the need for the country to not indulge in tit-for-tat comparisons between cases.



“We should push for justice to be served in each and every case. That way, the wounds can begin to heal,” he said.

