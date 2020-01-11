Voting stations in 13 Labour Party clubs across the country opened at 8am on Saturday as around 17,500 PL members began casting their votes for a new leader to succeed Joseph Muscat.



Members have until 8pm to vote for either Chris Fearne and Robert Abela, who are both running to take over as party leader and prime minister.

Polls suggest Mr Fearne, who also has the backing of most cabinet members, is in the lead. But Dr Abela cut into his lead during the final week of the campaign and has said he is optimistic about his chances.

Just over 370 members have already cast their vote during an early voting process held on Wednesday, the party’s electoral commission chairman Dean Hili told One News on Friday. In total, 17,531 party members are eligible to vote during this leadership election.

Chris Fearne (left) and Robert Abela (right) wave to a crowd gathered in Corradino to listen to outgoing PL leader Joseph Muscat's last speech. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It is the first time party members have been given the opportunity to vote for a new leader, following an internal party reform opening up the leadership election to the party's broader membership.



Vote counting will take place at the Labour Party’s headquarters in Ħamrun, once all ballot boxes are brought there. A result is expected in the early hours of Sunday morning.