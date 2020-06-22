The Labour Party raised €615,123 in a fund-raising campaign held for most of last week but which reached its climax in a televised marathon on Sunday.

The campaign theme was Nkomplu Niġġeddu (Continuing to renew ourselves).

Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked supporters for their generosity.

Earlier during an interview, Abela confirmed that the party executive and the administration are having talks about moving an amendment to the party statute so that the deputy leader for party affairs will not be an MP.

Chris Cardona, up to recently an MP and a minister, resigned from the post last week after being mentioned in court proceedings related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, although he denied any wrongdoing.

The party also has a leader for parliamentary affairs, who is deputy prime minister Chris Fearne.