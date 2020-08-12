The Labour Party has set up 10 fora to discuss 100 ideas for future policies.

The initiative was taken to coincide with the party's centenary. Party deputy leader Daniel Micallef said everyone is free to submit ideas to the fora.

The fora are:

Distribution of wealth, headed by Steve Ellul;

The environment as a common heritage, led by Chris Mintoff;

Our Health, led by Jan Chircop;

Malta's role in the Mediterranean, Europe and the world, led by Anthony David Gatt;

Equality, headed by Rebecca Buttigieg;

Holistic education, the future for all, led by Alison Civelli;

Malta's democratic set-up, led by Jonathan Attard;

The social sector, led by Maria Brown;

Gozo, led by Monica Farrugia;

Stronger local councils, led by Sarah Agius Saliba.

The fora will be coordinated by Daniel Micallef, party president Ramona Attard and MEP Miriam Dalli.

Those wishing to participate may write on 100@partitlaburista.org on the Labour Party's Facebook page.