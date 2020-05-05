Labour television host Karl Stagno Navarra has come under fire once again after naming several private citizens on his daily show, deriding them for comments they made on social media.

In a short skit on Monday evening’s edition of his show, in between a live link with Labour whip Glenn Bedingfield, the host listed a number of people on a small whiteboard, saying he came across their names on social media.

Stagno Navarra claimed the foursome are often critical of the Labour government and accused them of having “nothing else to do throughout the day” but comment as part PN leader Adrian Delia’s “group of trolls”.

Holding the whiteboard for his viewers to see, the host proceeded to also name the four individuals, of whom only one is a public figure as he serves as a PN councillor.

Meanwhile, one of the persons named by Stagno Navarra said Prime Minister Robert Abela has since personally called her up to apologise. The woman claimed the prime minister had also distanced himself from the Labour host’s comments.

Questions to the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday to confirm this and to clarify what action, if any, had been taken against Stagno Navarra have remained unanswered though a spokesman has acknowledged receiving them.

Attempts to contact both ONE chairman Jason Micallef and Stagno Navarra have proved futile.

Apart from his daily TV show on ONE, Stagno Navarra also serves as head of national airline Air Malta's communications. He had previously also worked at Transport Malta, given consultancy contracts on a part-time basis.