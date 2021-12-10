The Labour Party has accused the Opposition of trying to disrupt a parliamentary process by requesting that a last-minute petition against the reform be discussed in a parliamentary committee.

In a statement on Friday, Labour whip Glenn Bedingfield said that "once again, the Opposition's political opportunism and inconsistency" were being exposed.

He said when it came to the cannabis reform, the Opposition had not participated in a consultation process and instead was now seeking to "disrupt the parliamentary process".

Earlier on Friday, the PN said that after it had not received any replies from the chair of the Petitions Committee on the request to discuss the petition, it had once again written to formally ask it be debated ahead of the vote.

The controversial new law had to wait another week to be approved in parliament after the Opposition requested that MPs be called to vote individually on the matter.

The proposed reform was set for its third and final reading in the House, which would normally be followed by a vote, on Tuesday afternoon.

However, while the government MPs said they were voting in favour, the opposition requested what is known as a division.

This is a parliamentary procedure to take a vote that physically counts members voting.

The vote by division will be held on Tuesday, according to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia.