Full-time employment increased by 4.2 per cent in December while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 6.0 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020, official data published on Thursday shows.

The National Statistics Office said that over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in December 2021 increased by 3.5 per cent, reaching 244,381.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (9,752) and a decrease in registered unemployment (1,598).

The highest increase in employment was brought about by the accommodation and food services activities and the construction sector, with 1,404 and 1,276 persons respectively.

Full-time employment in the private sector went up by 9,049 persons to 191,728. Public sector full-time employment increased by 703 to 51,486.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,080 when compared to December 2020, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 8,672.

Full-time employment for men and women went up by 3.8 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively over 2020 levels.

Part-time employment in December 2021 increased by 9.9 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020.

Professional, scientific and technical activities followed by the accommodation and food services activities recorded the highest increases in part-time employment with 997 and 811 persons respectively.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 36,279, up by 13.9 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,307, up by 6.0 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020, the NSO said.