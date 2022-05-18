The Labour Party submitted audited accounts for 2019 earlier this year but these are still being analysed, the electoral commission has confirmed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Times of Malta reported how the PN’s accounts for the year had recently been published while the PL’s were not included in a release by the electoral commission.

Chief electoral commissioner Joseph Camilleri confirmed on Wednesday that the PL had submitted their 2019 statement of accounts in March 2022, the same month as the last general election.

Asked why they had not yet been published, Camilleri said they were still being audited by the commission.

Parties are legally obliged to file audited accounts each year.

It is not known whether either party has filed audited accounts for 2020 or 2021.

According to their statement, the PN registered a deficit of €607,279 in 2019.

The PN registered a surplus of €326,132, however, this turns into a loss once €928,258 in payments to its media arm and a travel company owned by the party are factored in.

Meanwhile, both the PN and Labour have published reports on financial contributions received in 2019.

Despite it having been an election year, neither party listed a single large donor, with both PN and PL claiming they had not received any contribution over the €7,000 transparency threshold.