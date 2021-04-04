Lynn Faure Chircop has withdrawn her Labour Party candidature for the general election.

The lawyer, who specialises in civil, child protection and international law, is better known as the singer who represented Malta in the 2003 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "To Dream Again".

In a Facebook post, she said: “I decided to withdraw my candidature with the Labour Party. I prayed a lot and it was the right thing to do.”

She said she does not regret "sharing my social principles" and intends to remain close to everyone.

Efforts to contact Faure Chircop to elaborate on the reason for her withdrawal proved futile.

In an earlier post, she had written: "When the road you embark on results in the death of your principles, turn around and believe in yourself, even if you continue walking on your own."

Faure Chircop has followed the Labour Party's LEAD programme, a training programme for women interested in politics.

Back in 2019, former Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia had apologised to Faure Chircop after the party's Sunday newspaper Il-Mument ran a story about her joining the LEAD programme under the headline: “Lynn Chircop tries her luck with the Labour Party… after her disappointment in the music scene.”