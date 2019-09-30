In Maltese we have a proverb: It-trux hu dak li ma jridx jisma (the deaf is the one that doesn’t want to listen). This is my last reply to Karl Flores’s letter ‘Dom Mintoff’s worth’ (September 20). I am happy he did not quote again his figures about the two financial agreements signed after Independence. I am sure someone informed him that he was not quoting the right figures.

Yes the Nationalist Party was for Dominion Status. Does Flores know that this status is nothing less than Independence within the Commonwealth? Australia, New Zealand and Canada had this status. Do not tell them that they were less independent because of their dominion status?

Flores writes about George Borg Olivier and his entourage waiting in London’s Savoy Hotel for weeks until they were given an appointment to meet the British authorities concerned. This is another misinformation. After winning the independence referendum Borg Olivier was in London discussing Malta’s Independence Constitution, Independence date, and the financial and defence agreements. The British went on record on more than one occasion admitting that Borg Olivier was a great negotiator who with patience attained what he wanted. In fact he tired them and not the other way round.

Flores also writes that “had it not been for Dom Mintoff’s pressure, Borg Olivier would not have even achieved constitutional independence”. Yes Mintoff was putting spokes in the wheels. He was putting pressure on the British Labour Party to vote against the Malta Independence Bill. He even sent two of his senior parliamentary deputies, Agatha Barbara and Philip Muscat, to brief Labour on what their stance should be. If they got their way Malta would have lost its Independence. Even though the British Labour Party was divided on what to do, they finally decided to vote for the Malta Independence Bill which was unanimously approved on July 23, 1964 by the House of Commons; approved by the House of Lords on July 28 and given the Royal Consent on July 31.

Labour MP Harold Wilson, who later became Prime Minister, at a meeting he had with Borg Olivier told him that he owed him a confession, hinting that it was George Brown, later Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, who convinced the British Labour Party in opposition to support the Malta Independence Bill. That’s for Mintoff’s pressure: not in Malta’s interests but against.

Calling people names was much less aggressive than throwing pieces of iron and stones

Flores should know that without the Independence that Borg Olivier obtained for Malta, Mintoff would neither have been in a position to negotiate the defence installations rent agreement; he would neither amend the Independence Constitution to declare Malta a republic; he would not have been in a position to establish diplomatic relations with China and most of the communist countries of his time.

As to economic independence no country is an economic island. Nations are all economically interdependent. When the Labour Party lost the 1987 general election 50 per cent of all gainfully employed in Malta were in the public sector (in 1971 the figure was 20 per cent), thousands of them under military discipline. The number of those working in the private sector instead of going up, went down.

Malta’s infrastructure was in shambles.

Tourism, which for Mintoff in 1971 was not an option, and which turned to be one when other sectors of the economy were not delivering and unemployment topped the 10,000 mark, in the last five years of the Labour administration declined by 50 per cent. The Labour government was nationalising everything: banks, industries, hotels, broadcasting. We lost our prerogative of sending our children to private schools and those in need of hospitalisation to private hospitals. Standards of living were falling. The list is without end.

Is that economic independence? Economic independence has to be felt by the people and not just on paper.

I am not going to reply about smuggling but it will be wise if Flores mentioned the institutionalised corruption under Labour. I am not going to reply to the use of the words “salbuħ, salbuħ” against Mintoff in PN meetings. When Mintoff spoke of Joe Attard Kingswell at a mass meeting in Birżebbuġa, Labour supporters shouted the words “aħarquh, aħarquh” (burn him). I fret to mention what they used to say about Borg Olivier. I am against calling names, but calling people names was much less aggressive than throwing pieces of iron and stones against Borg Olivier and Guido de Marco at an Independence demonstration in Valletta. Or burning the Times of Malta headquarters in Valletta and Nationalist Party clubs all over Malta.

Finally I wish Flores the best. My advice, which he is free to take or discard, is for him to go a bit deeper into Malta’ history especially when it comes to Independence. Today even a lot of Labourites are convinced that Malta obtained its Independence on September 211964. What we attained after that date was only because we were independent.

Joseph Zahra is a former editor of the Nationalist Party daily In-Nazzjon Tagħna.