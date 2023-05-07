Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty with the last kick of the match for his fourth goal as Lyon fought back from three goals down to beat Montpellier 5-4 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The former Arsenal forward’s goals moved him to the top of the scorers’ list on 24 goals in his first season back in Ligue 1, one ahead of Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain who face Troyes later on Sunday.

In an extraordinary game, Elye Wahi also scored four goals for the visitors, who led 4-1 after 55 minutes.

Lyon made the most of slips the day before by Lille and Rennes, the teams above them, to lift themselves into the European picture.

The 31-year-old Lacazette, who returned to Lyon last summer after five seasons with Arsenal, headed the home team ahead in the 30 minutes.

