Former France international Alexandre Lacazette returned to Ligue 1 side Lyon on a free transfer five years after he joined Arsenal for a then club record fee of £46.5 million ($58 million).

The 31-year-old striker underwent a medical on Wednesday before signing a three year contract with the club where he made his name after coming through the youth system.

Lyon said in a statement Lacazette’s return had been a priority for several months so as to “infuse a new dynamic” into the team which finished a disappointing eighth in last season’s championship.

Lacazette – capped 16 times from 2013 to 2017 – scored 129 goals in 275 matches in his previous spell at Lyon before Arsenal came calling in 2017 when Arsene Wenger was still in charge.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta