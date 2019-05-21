Palazzo Falson in Mdina celebrates International Lace Day tomorrow between 10am and 1pm. Experience the Maltese tradition at the Mdina museum while also trying your own hand at lace-making.
The lace-making demonstration is free, but museum entry fees apply to tour Palazzo Falson.
For more information send an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com or call 2145 4512.
