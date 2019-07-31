Local lacemakers will be giving a demonstration of traditional Maltese lace-making at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum, Villegaignon Street, Mdina, today from 10am to 1pm. Visitors will also have the chance to try their own hand at lace-making.

Attendance to the demonstration is free. For those wishing to tour Palazzo Falson, the museum’s normal entry fees apply.

For more information on the event, call 2145 4512. For information on the museum, visit www.palazzofalson.com.