The lack of coordination between authorities and the activities they are engaged in is leading them to jeopardise each other’s work as well as to a huge waste of resources, the Malta Institution of Management said.

In a statement, the institute said a case in point is the Planning Authority’s total lack of consideration towards the Malta Tourism Authority’s vision.

Without giving any examples, MIM said that in awarding new hotel permits, the PA seemed to be diametrically opposite to the MTA and its vision, with a lack of consultation between the two, which is highly evident.

A similar lack of coordination between government-led entities, it said, is creating massive disruption of business which was having a negative economic impact.

The MIM said it was time for Malta to engage in one common vision that encompassed the various propositions and economic and social sectors to ensure efficiency in the use of resources, better change management and a streamlined process that does not disrupt businesses and the people’s quality of life.

Government-led entities, MIM said, seemed to be more focused on media exposure than on the effective and productive management of their projects.

This was leading to heavy costs for businesses due to traffic congestion, increased fuel consumption and other inefficiencies. The Airport Junction Project, it said, is an obvious case in point.

The institute warned that when corresponding government ministries of main GDP contributors did not plan conjointly, disastrous repercussions which come at a heavy price for the entire nation can only be expected.

MIM said it “strongly recommends” a common social and economic vision coordinated by an inter-ministerial committee, that would execute the vision efficiently while ensuring minimal disruption.