As part of its responsible strategy to educate the people on the need of both recycling and disposing of waste properly and correctly, GreenPak Coop Society stressed on the national importance of working towards a cleaner Malta during its annual Premju Kunsilli Lokali.

The awards ceremony was attended by Environment Minister José Herrera, local council mayors and counsellors.

Prior to the awards presentation, GreenPak CEO Ing Mario Schembri spoke about the significant investment made by the cooperative to collect plastics, paper, metal and glass materials for recycling. He emphasised on the issue of careless individuals that still litter the streets and about the lack of enforcement which is leading to a deteriorating situation in this regard.

Following the replacement of all the bring-in sites with the new iBiNs installed in 42 localities, GreenPak registered a sharp rise in the collection of paper, glass, metal and plastic for recycling. Using the iBiNs web app at ibins.greenpak. com.mt, citizens can find out the nearest available location for iBins 24/7.

“It has been great satisfaction for us to see that our major investment on iBiNs was immediately acknowledged by the public,” Ing Schembri said. “While we invested heavily in advanced technology for these sophisticated iBiNs, it is ridiculous to see careless individuals dispose of their litter haphazardly around these containers instead of inside the relevant iBiN. People need to understand that the world is not ours.”

Ing Schembri and Minister Herrera presented the awards. The top Outstanding Locality Award was presented to Naxxar Local Council, which also won the Most Innovative Locality Award. Qala Local Council received the Best Overall Performance Award, while Birkirkara Local Council received the Nirriċikla għall-Istrina Award. The Batree Award went to Iklin Local Council, while the Most Proactive Award was won by Żejtun Local Council.