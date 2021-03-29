The Nurses Union slammed the authorities on Monday for a lack of investment in Mt Carmel Hospital, saying wards at the mental institution continue to be closed for refurbishment, never to reopen.

The union said another ward was closed down in the past few days and more wards are set to close in the coming weeks. Eight wards were closed in as many years due to nonexistent maintenance and lack of proper refurbishment.

The union described as 'fake news' reports that €6 million are being invested in the hospital.

"No investment has materialised in Mount Carmel Hospital except for the re-allocation of chronic patients to outside private homes for the elderly which lack expertise in mental health care," it said.

The union said the situation has led to a shortage of beds and a 'chaotic mixture of chronic patients with the acute ones which is contra-indicated in all the psychiatric care across Europe.'

The MUMN said the current situation cannot be allowed to continue because it is bad for patients and demotivating for the staff.

In January, the Maltese Association of Psychiatry described Mount Carmel Hospital as not fit for purpose and called for a temporary mental health hospital until the promised new one is built next to Mater Dei.

In 2018, Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that a new mental health hospital adjacent to Mater Dei Hospital should be up and running by 2025.