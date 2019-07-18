Development might be necessary but the government’s lack of long-term planning is causing untold damage to the country’s environment and people's health, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia argued on Friday evening.

“Exaggerated and poorly planned construction, uprooting trees and destroying the little agricultural land we have left are all damaging Maltese people’s health,” Dr Delia said.

The PN leader was speaking during an activity that forms part of the party’s three-week-long Independence Day celebrations.

His warning came just one day after a Eurostat study revealed that Maltese are the Europeans most likely to be exposed to pollution, and just one day before a civil society demonstration in which more than 60 organisations will march in protest against excessive development.

Dr Delia highlighted concerns about the Central Link project, which will see hundreds of trees uprooted to make way for wider roads linking Rabat to Mrieħel.

He said that despite concerns about the environmental destruction the project would cause, the government seemed determined to steamroll ahead anyway.

“This government decided that to solve traffic, we had to widen roads. So they brought in the bulldozers, removed the soil, ripped up every tree they found and widened roads,” he said.

Dr Delia argued that cars were increasing as Malta’s population increased, as a direct consequence of the government’s economic model which was based on importing more and more foreign workers.

He accused the government of inconsistency, saying that it seemed to be intent on having more fuel stations one day, and keen to set a cut-off date for petrol and diesel car sales the next.