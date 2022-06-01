A first-half goal from Salomon Rondon was enough for Venezuela to secure a narrow victory over Malta in an international friendly at the National Stadium.

The South Americans lived up to their standards and produced an inspiring performance even though the result does not reflect their territorial superiority and the number of attempts they had – 12 with five on target.

For the Maltese, this served as a test ahead of the Nations League campaign that will be launched this Sunday with an away game at San Marino.

