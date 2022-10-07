The Dominican community of Valletta is holding a series of talks at St Dominic parish church to better understand the life and mission of the Church, with particular reference to the Synod of Bishops being held in Rome.

Due to maintenance work on the church’s flooring, the conference, to be conducted by Rev Dr Jonathan Farrugia, will be held at the Dominican convent at the oratory of the Blessed Sacrament, on Friday, October 14, at 6.45pm. The subject to be discussed will be Il-Madonna

fil-Kitbiet ta’ Missirijiet il-Knisja (Our Lady in the writings of Church Fathers).

Currently, bishops around the world are consulting with everyone from parishioners to monks, nuns and Catholic universities before coming together for a synod of bishops in Rome in 2023.

With particular interest in the role of lay persons and of local communities in the worldwide Catholic Church, the Synod of Bishops is designed to make Church governance more open and inclusive of all its members.

For more information, call parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com or call 9988 3297.