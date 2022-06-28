Wales captain Gareth Bale has signed a 12-month contract with Los Angeles FC that features options through 2024, the Major League Soccer squad announced Monday.

Bale confirmed his plans on social media over the weekend after his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“I am extremely excited for this move to LAFC,” Bale said.

“This is the right place for me and my family and the right time in my career and I cannot wait to get started working with the team and getting ready to win more trophies in Los Angeles.”

The 32-year-old forward, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, spent nine years with Real Madrid.

“Gareth is one of the most dynamic and exciting players of his generation,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “Adding a player who brings his talent and experience at the highest levels is an incredible opportunity to improve our club.

