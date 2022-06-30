Veteran Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini said Wednesday he’s looking forward to bringing a high level of play and a wealth of experience to Los Angeles FC as they pursue the Major League Soccer crown.

“I am fully convinced that this club is perfect for me,” Chiellini said in his first official press conference for LAFC, flashing his new No. 14 jersey.

LAFC have yet to win a major honor since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2018.

They currently lead the league with 33 points from 16 matches, and are clearly doing all they can to ensure they stay on top.

Since announcing the acquisition of Chiellini two weeks ago, the club have confirmed the imminent arrival of Wales captain Gareth Bale on a 12-month contract that features options through 2024.

