Laferla Group has announced the appointment of Kezia Sammut as company secretary across all of the group’s local registered entities with effect from February 7, 2023.

Her academic qualifications include her attaining a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) in 2019, swiftly followed by a Master of Advocacy in 2020, both from the University of Malta. In 2021, she was admitted to the bar.

Currently, Dr Sammut is furthering her academic pursuits, reading for a Masters in Matrimonial Canon Law and Jurisprudence.

She started her professional career at Thake Desira Advocates, initially joining as an intern in 2018 before rising to the position of an associate in 2021. It was during this time that Dr Sammut became involved with Laferla Insurance Agency Limited as part of the legal team handling their affairs, with her quickly being identified as a trusted and valued asset.

Laferla Group takes pride in having Dr Sammut on board, and look forward to the significant value she will add in her new capacity.