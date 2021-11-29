Laferla, one of Malta’s leading insurance providers, attended the seventh edition of Sigma from November 16-18. The conference took place at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in which Laferla occupied a booth which had a very successful turnout throughout the whole conference where the Laferla team networked and connected with individuals about their company’s insurance needs.

Having been active in the insurance industry for 37 years, Laferla offers various corporate insurance products including SME insurance, group health insurance, group life insurance, and group personal accident insurance.

Being one of the market leaders in the field of employee benefits insurance, as well as having an excellent track record for customer service, Laferla goes above and beyond their clients’ requests, anticipating their needs and priding itself in always trying to be one step ahead in the game. This includes its focus on digitalisation.

Laferla offers the facility for clients to pay in cryptocurrency. It has also recently introduced an online management portal for group health insurance clients. The latter is an innovate and user-friendly solution that allows corporations and their HR teams to manage group health policies in one easy-to-manage system.

Keith Laferla, joint managing director at Laferla, was personally present at the Group’s booth at SiGMA conference.

"SiGMA, being the leading conference of its kind in Malta, is the perfect opportunity to meet and connect with new people, share ideas, and get feedback,” he said. “Together with my team, we attended the conference, representing Laferla and its various corporate insurance products available on the market. We pride ourselves in saying that the outcome was incredibly fruitful, and we look forward to finalising the conversations and connections that we made during the week.”

Laferla Insurance Agency Ltd. is enrolled under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap 487 to act as an insurance agent for MAPFRE Middlesea p.l.c. (MMS). MMS is authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 of the Laws of Malta. Both entities are regulated by the MFSA.