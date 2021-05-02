Mark Laferla Sr, founder and chairman of Laferla Insurance Agency, hosted long-time friend and renowned artist Edwin Galea at the Laferla head office in Valletta last week. The two toured the office and admired the paintings which the reputable artist has created throughout 35 plus years of collaboration.

Laferla presented Galea with a small gift, a branded copy of the limited 30th anniverssary issue of Celebrating 360°. The book commemorates the series of superb photographic books that, with the publication of Malta 360º in 1989, led to the creation of a collection of Melitensia books. The edition was specially branded for Laferla Insurance Agency.

Laferla signed the copy presented to Galea, with a note in honour of their long-standing relationship and admiration for his artistic works.

After many years of friendship between Galea and Laferla, and a collection steadily building since the 1980s, the Laferla head office in Valletta boasts close to 40 pieces by Galea, eight of which have been specially commissioned and one was painted by Galea’s late father, Chev. Joseph Galea.

Three of the commissioned pieces were also presented to various overseas guests over the years. Seeing these paintings proudly displayed at the Valletta base for the company touched Galea, who commented that the office is “a living gallery”.

Laferla commented that Galea’s paintings have become a part of the spirit of the Laferla offices, and was sure that they would continue to be admired for many years to come.