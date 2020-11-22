Laferla presented the Action for Breast Cancer Foundation in Malta with a €500 donation as part of the funds accumulated last month in honour of Pink October.

The funds were collected by the staff at Laferla who collect monthly donations as part of their dress-down day initiative which occurs on the last Friday of each month. The company itself added to the donation to present to the organisation.

“Giving back to the community and donating to meaningful causes has always been a very important part of the Laferla corporate culture. This cause is one that is close to the hearts of many of our staff, and so we thought it only right to offer this donation in aid of breast cancer awareness – as well as breast cancer support, as the Action For Breast Cancer Foundation works so hard to do,” Keith Laferla, the executive director overseeing the health insurance operations, said.

The Action for Breast Cancer Foundation is a voluntary organisation that not only works to increase awareness of breast cancer but also to improve the quality of treatment and care for breast cancer patients. As part of their service, the foundation provides an initial specially-designed and professionally-fitted bra for mastectomy patients.

They also provide psychological support to breast cancer patients and their families through as many as 15 free sessions with a team of counsellors and psychologists qualified in the area of oncology, who offer coping skills to not just the patient, but also to their spouses and children. Laferla encouraged all local firms to implement and commit to a CSR strategy.

“Every company should take it upon themselves to give something back to the Maltese community in any way they can. This can happen through sponsorships, cash donations of any amount that they can afford, or even voluntary services. Small donations from large numbers of benefactors will add up and make a positive impact within our community,” he said.