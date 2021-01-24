Laferla has donated vital food products to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation through an initiative conducted at their offices.

Throughout the month of December, the employees at Laferla collected essential food items while participating in the foundation’s Reverse Advent Calendar Campaign, where, as the name implies, the focus was on giving rather than receiving throughout the festive season.

The initiative is just one of the regular corporate social responsibility activities organised within the company throughout the year, where the gift of giving is not just practised around the Christmas period but has become incorporated within the identity of the Laferla offices.

“CSR is part of our corporate culture here at Laferla and our team is constantly active within this sphere and always happy to help others where possible,” Kevin Laferla, one of the second-generation owners of Laferla Insurance, said.

“Apart from the monthly donations that we collect as part of our dress-down days, we are also happy to participate in other initiatives throughout the year – whether it’s donating to charitable organisations or through giving something as simple as a can of tuna, which although seemingly small is so important to organisations such as the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Working together, little deeds can create a big impact.”

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is currently supplying food packs to 300 families in need each week, with numbers increasing over the winter months as a result of COVID-19’s impact on the economy. The foundation also works closely with the Community Chest Fund as well as other charities and is in constant need of support in order to continue upholding its great service to others.