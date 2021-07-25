On his 69th birthday, Mark Laferla Sr, founder of the Laferla Group, handed over his managing director role to his first two sons, Mark Jr and Keith, who have jointly assumed their new executive positions within all Laferla companies as from July 22.

Retaining his chairmanship position, Laferla Sr said that he felt confident that, after years of managerial and directorship experience, both Mark Jr and Keith are more than competent in jointly directing the Laferla Group with the same professional ethos he instilled in the firm over the past 37 years.