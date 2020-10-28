Laferla, one of Malta’s leading insurance providers, has announced the appointment of Keith Laferla as an executive director to the Laferla group of companies.

While continuing to head Laferla’s health insurance operation as well as develop the overall business and its products, the position will see him have a direct oversight on the running of the business at directorship level.

The appointment, which came into effect on October 12, has been developed to reinforce Laferla’s focus on the implementation of special projects, with the intention of continuing the pattern of strong growth experienced over the company’s course of operation.

One of the second-generation owners of the firm, the new executive director joined the family-run insurance business in 2012, at just 19. Earlier that year, he was awarded the ACII qualification, and later received the title of Chartered Insurer by the Chartered Insurance Institute (UK).

He has a strong belief in maintaining Laferla’s position as a leader in the industry through professional customer service and quality product offering, as well as has a clear focus on expanding the business through a personalised approach.

Mark Laferla Snr, chairman and founder of Laferla, said: “We are very happy to add Keith to the board of directors. His hard work throughout the years makes this position truly well-earned. We believe that Keith’s thorough knowledge of the industry and his passion to see the business thrive will push Laferla to continue to develop the brand, as well as maintain excellent customer relations.”

The announcement comes after another strong year at Laferla in 2019, which also coincided with the firm’s 35th anniversary.