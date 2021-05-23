Laferla has launched an online group health insurance management platform to kick off the year to a much better start than the last for many corporations. The platform, with its flexible and extensive health insurance plans, continues to position Laferla as leaders within the industry.

The platform allows corporations and HR managers to easily manage group health policies online such as adding, removing and updating group members and dependents to a policy. The user-friendly system allows users to make changes quickly and easily, and also includes a bulk upload feature, to handle large-scale amendments.

Keith Laferla, executive director heading the health insurance department, said: “Since we entered the Maltese health insurance market over 30 years ago, we have always tried to be one step ahead of everyone else. Apart from providing clients with a range of health insurance benefits not otherwise readily available in the Maltese market, we now have launched a health insurance software that will warrant that corporations insured under our group health insurance have everything under one easy-to-manage system.”

New platform allows corporations and HR managers to easily manage group health policies online

Laferla also prides itself on the flexibility and customisability of its health insurance plans and, above all, its customer service.

“When we started, we made a promise to settle all valid claims within seven business days, and that is a promise we still hold to this day. Our clients have also grown accustomed to Laferla issuing policies within a day or two, and though this may sound trivial, it is another aspect that sets us apart from the competition. The new platform will add to the great and professional customer service we pride ourselves on.”

Through the new system, policy application forms and individual policy documents will automatically be e-mailed to employees, saving corporations time and money, while ensuring a high level of security and data protection.

In recent years, Laferla has added a number of added-value features to its group health insurance offerings with the main intention being to become more paperless and increasing its level of efficiency in customer service. Such features include sending all policy documentation to employees by e-mail, allowing online claim submission and also reimbursing claims by bank transfer with employees receiving an e-mail notification.

This focus on digitalisation has enabled Laferla to reduce its carbon footprint, and with the launch of laferla.health, the company has once again been able to enhance this.

The Laferla Healthplans products are manufactured by Mapfre Middlesea plc and distributed by Laferla Insurance Agency Ltd.

