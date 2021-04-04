The directors of Laferla Insurance Agency recently hosted the outgoing MAPFRE Middlesea president and CEO Felipe Navarro Lopez de Chicheri at their head office in Valletta to present him with a token of their appreciation for the strong working relationship developed over the past five-and-a-half years.

Laferla is MAPFRE Middlesea’s largest source of business and the two firms have solidified a strong position in the local insurance market throughout the course of their working relationship spanning over 20 years.

Mark Laferla Sr presented Navarro with a painting of the Ton Ton Laferla Insurance racing boat in the Grand Harbour, commissioned to a local artist of long-standing repute, Edwin Galea.

Upon presenting the painting to his counterpart, Laferla commented that it was an easy choice of gift, knowing that Navarro is both passionate about sailing as well as being an admirer of art.

The Laferla board of directors wished Navarro all the best for his new role in Madrid, heading the MAPFRE Group’s treasury and investor relations section.Navarro thanked the directors for their kind invitation to the offices of Laferla Insurance Agency and the beautiful memento presented to him by the company.

He mentioned the great relationship and spirit of cooperation that MAPFRE Middlesea has had with Laferla which marked his tenure as president and CEO and augured that this partnership will continue to flourish in the future.