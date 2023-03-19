Laferla Insurance Agency recently signed an agency agreement with MAPFRE MSV Life, in a move that sees Laferla and MAPFRE elevate their relationship in the life assurance sector in Malta.

Through this new agreement, Laferla, which previously acted as a tied insurance intermediary for MAPFRE MSV Life, will have broader opportunities to offer MAPFRE MSV Life’s extensive range of life assurance products, including protection and loan protection plans, whole of life, unit-linked and with-profits saving plans, pension plans and corporate pension schemes, to its existing clientele.

Laferla will be able to offer more efficient access to complimenting insurance products, such as combining loan protection plans together with home insurance, landlord insurance or business insurance products to satisfy credit facility requirements.

The company will also be able to add corporate pension schemes to its existing suite of employee benefits products such as group health, group life and accident insurance to employees of corporate customers, offering the most effective employee benefits insurance solution in the market.