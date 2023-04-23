The Laferla Group recently appointed Stephen Thake as a non-executive director on all its locally registered companies, following regulator approval in January this year.

Thake has been involved with the Laferla brand since its inception, previously holding the post of company secretary since 1984.

He graduated as a lawyer in January 1982 and was admitted to the bar in March of the same year. He attended St Aloysius college before university and is a founding partner of Thake Desira Advocates.

Thake has represented the various companies in the Laferla Group in all legal and judicial matters for the past 40-odd years and has helped forge a policy of negotiated settlement and swift payment which has become the hallmark of Laferla Insurance Agency.

In his free time, he likes to keep active and enjoys snorkelling and running on a regular basis.

The Laferla Group looks forward to continuing to work closely with him as a director. His contribution to the board will bring immense value to the organisation, the group said.