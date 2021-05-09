Laferla presented Id-Dar tal-Providenza with a charitable donation of €1,200 as part of the firm’s initiative to give to those who need it the most.

The initiative forms part of Laferla’s monthly ‘Dress Down Days’, where team members collect funds that are then increased by the directors and donated to a charitable organisation of the staff’s choice.

With the donation, the team at Laferla hopes to help Id-Dar tal-Providenza with the hard and reputable work they are doing.

“We are committed to continuing to assist and give back to the community whenever and wherever we can,” Keith Laferla, executive director at Laferla, said.

“We are proud of our team who takes this initiative to heart, showing us that the company’s socially responsible culture is truly a Laferla team trait. We have had to adapt our ‘Dress Down Days’ due to COVID-19 as they also formed part of our team-building strategy, yet the core spirit of the initiative which is to collect donations has, of course, persisted.”

Id-Dar tal-Providenza is a foundation that offers residential services to individuals with disabilities. Hosting over 100 individuals of all ages, the organisation offers respite services, aqua therapy services, activities and physiotherapy services to patients, just to name a few. Individuals and companies may donate to this cause through their website at www.dartalprovidenza.org.

Starting 2021 on a positive note, Laferla commits once again to enhancing its CSR initiatives and encouraged others to do the same.