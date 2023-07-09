Laferla Insurance Agency has appointed David Bonett as an independent, non-executive director, following regulatory approval in May.

Bonett brings with him an extensive background in accounting, corporate finance and financial management, bolstering expertise at board level.

His career path is marked by a range of senior finance roles in global organisations, complemented by his tenure at two of the big four accounting firms both in Malta and the UK.

His proficiency in capital market transaction advisory work, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance has earned him well-deserved respect in the industry.

In addition to his new role at Laferla Insurance Agency, Bonett continues to contribute to the corporate world as a non-executive director for a Maltese listed entity and a UCITS compliant SICAV.

He is also a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, which underscores his competence and credibility.

The Laferla Group looks forward to the value which Bonett will bring to the organisation through his extensive expertise and experience.

“His esteemed presence on the board is indeed an asset that the group views with immense optimism,” the company said.