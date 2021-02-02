Kayden Laganà and Sue Abela won the right to represent the Malta Tenpin Bowling Association at the upcoming Mediterranean Championships, in Paris, France, after topping their respective categories in the qualifying tournament held this week.

Laganà and Abela will be joined by Matthew Magro and Cynthia Frendo Duca, who placed second in their respective class.

The men’s competition ended up being a three-way fight between 3 young players 13-year-old Laganà, Magro, 19, and 16-year-old Nicholas Muscat.

Magro shot out of the blocks on day one with a remarkable 220 average including a great 268 game and continued to stay in the lead after the second set of eight games on Day 2.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta