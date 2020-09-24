Twelve-year-old Kayden Lagana continued to impress on the bowling lanes this week when he set an impressive personal best during the Cisk Doubles League at the Eden Superbowl.

Teaming up with Daniel Grech, Laganà, who is a National School of Sport student, rewrote the history books of the Malta Tenpin Bowling Association, when he became the youngest bowler to have an established 200-point average in a league.

