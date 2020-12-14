Premier League title hopefuls Ħamrun Spartans have strengthened their squad with the return of midfielder Soufiane Lagzir.

Lagzir, 26, has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season with the Spartans and has already joined his new team mates in their training sessions.

He will be eligible for his club’s duties as from January.

This will be the second time for Lagzir at Ħamrun, having played for them last season until the domestic top-flight was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He had a good impact at the Spartans with his seven goals and three assists in 16 games between league and FA Trophy.

Lagzir was recently at Serie D side Taranto, with whom he featured in five games, scoring twice in the process in a 2-1 win over Bitonto.