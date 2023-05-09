I was looking forward to Bayern Munich against Man City.

In April, when the best meet, you expect exciting matches. But I was disappointed. City managed the 3-0 advantage from the first leg. Bayern was not able to challenge the opponent.

Now I’m looking forward to Real Madrid against Manchester City. It’s the semi-final from last year, back then it was the ecstatic highlight of the season, there was a narrow winner in the last second.

Again, it’s the two strongest clubs in the Champions League, which says a lot about European football.

The English and Spanish leagues are not producing a second top team at the moment, the Bundesliga has none at all. PSG only promises, but fails to deliver.

Italy is on the up, Inter and Milan have taken advantage of the draw. But Real against City is the real final.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt