The Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday as the Phoenix Suns sent the crisis-stricken NBA giants spinning to a seventh straight defeat.

With an injured LeBron James watching from the sidelines, the Lakers’ faint hopes of scraping into the playoffs were snuffed out as the Western Conference leaders turned on the style to complete a convincing 121-110 win in Phoenix.

The Los Angeles defeat — and San Antonio’s 116-97 win over the Denver Nuggets earlier Tuesday — mean the Lakers will not be in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

It is only the fourth time since James entered the league in 2003 that the NBA superstar has failed to reach the postseason.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta