Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James remains “locked in” on basketball with his 38th birthday fast approaching, but the four-time NBA champion made it clear Wednesday he wants to be a title contender.

James, who turns 38 on Friday, reflected on his career after another frustrating Lakers defeat, this one to the Miami Heat.

With superstar Anthony Davis sidelined by injury, the Lakers have dropped five of their last six games and are 14-21 this season.

