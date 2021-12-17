The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley when they face the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday, after both were placed in NBA Covid-19 protocols.
Both Westbrook and Bradley played in the Lakers’ overtime victory over the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday, but weren’t travelling with the team to Minnesota.
