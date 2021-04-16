Tony Iommi, guitarist and king of riffs with legendary ‘monsters of rock’ Black Sabbath, has deepened his life-long passion for Lamborghini by acquiring a Lamborghini Urus. Together with frontman Ozzy Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, Iommi – the only constant band member – forged a sound that set the template for what would become known as ‘heavy metal’.
