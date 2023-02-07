With just a few weeks to go before Lamborghini’s first hybrid super sports car makes its debut, the Italian firm is celebrating its renowned naturally-aspirated V12 with the Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster: two unique, one-off cars that highlight the marque’s DNA.

“The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO.

“As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalisation.”

The two unmistakable one-off cars were styled by Lamborghini Centro Stile as the quintessence of maximum creativity using the V12 platform, reflecting the design cues that have contributed to the company’s iconic significance, as well as drawing on a sporting character inspired by the race track.

Invencible and Auténtica pay tribute to masterpieces of Lamborghini design: the Sesto Elemento, a homage to lightness and motorsport characterised by a large rear wing; the Reventón with its unique aeronautical style; and the Veneno, which takes the quest for aerodynamic perfection to an extreme.

Lamborghini Invencible

Both new cars share the same carbon fibre monocoque from the Aventador, produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese, along with full carbon bodywork that incorporates design and technologies successfully tested by Lamborghini in motorsport. The imposing bonnet reprises that of the Essenza SCV12, along with the pronounced front splitter complete with vertical struts designed to manage airflow in the most efficient way.

The hexagon, a well-known motif of modern Lamborghini design, is integrated harmoniously yet conspicuously into the distinctive visual elements of the car, starting with the striking front and rear light assembly highlighted by innovative hexagonal LED running lights. On the bonnet, the air intakes are reminiscent of those on the Sesto Elemento, and the same cues are repeated in the central triple exhaust with Inconel tips: a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.

The interior of both cars is dominated by clean lines, with a minimalist dashboard enhanced by hexagonal 3D-printed air vents and no instrumentation on the console, to underline the lightness of the cabin and focus attention on pure driving enjoyment. The cockpit itself is framed in carbon fibre, with a digital readout featuring dedicated graphics for each car.

The Invencible and Auténtica are the very last cars to be produced by Lamborghini equipped with a 12-cylinder 6.5 l engine mounted longitudinally in the rear (Longitudinale Posteriore: ‘LP’) before the transition to a hybrid era. The final salute to the outgoing Lamborghini V12 powertrain delivers 780 CV and a maximum 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, mated to a seven-speed ISR gearbox, four-wheel drive, and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels.

