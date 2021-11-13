From mid-2022 the Lamborghini Huracán range will become the first to integrate what3words, fully enabled by Alexa. With the innovative global addressing technology, drivers can navigate precisely to exclusive spots and hidden gems using only three words. With voice set to be the way we communicate with cars, this partnership signals a disruptive move to combine the best user experience with the slickest and most innovative technology.

Luca Giardino, head of connectivity at Lamborghini, said: “The future of mobility demands the most advanced technology, and that is why today Lamborghini is announcing the roll-out of what3words. Our drivers can experience the most seamless way to navigate by voice.”

What3words location technology is changing the way we approach addressing. It has divided the globe into 57 trillion 10ft squares and given each one a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. For example, drivers can enter ///usual.trying.highs to navigate to the exact three metre square that offers the best view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The system will also work entirely offline.

The Lamborghini Huracán range is all about performance, control, and innovation. The cars are equipped with the latest technology for great performance, and navigation is no exception. Lamborghini is the first automotive brand to incorporate Amazon Alexa’s Complete Control, and the integration with what3words allows users to navigate to a precise three-metre-square with a simple voice command.

Global car companies, logistics providers and mobility apps, including Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors, Lotus, Ford, Addison Lee, Hermes and Cabify, adopted what3words’ technology.

The what3words app is free to download for both iOS and Android and works offline in multiple languages – making it ideal for use in areas with an unreliable data connection. What3words is also available on browsers via an online map.

