Lamborghini Seoul has commissioned an ultra-limited edition version of the Italian firm’s flagship model.

The Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series is destined for the Korean market and is limited to just two examples.

It has been developed by Centro Stile, Lamborghini’s design centre, which aimed to create ‘a symbolic model that connects the spirit of Korea and Italy’.

The main exterior colour of Green Ocno is said to symbolise the ‘warm Korean sentiment’, while the second car’s Blue Emera is a nod to intelligence and wisdom. Meanwhile, the white interior is a symbol of the national spirit in the country and offers a distinctive contrast between the inside and outside of the car.

