Automobili Lamborghini has left its signature mark on Art Basel, as this year the storied Italian brand was highlighted during an illustrious evening at The Wolfsonian-FIU museum in Miami’s Art Deco district during Art Basel Miami Beach. The private VIP gathering, known as “A Dreamscape of Italian Design,” commemorated masterpieces created by Italian leaders of design, architecture and fashion.

To represent the pioneering artistry of Lamborghini, the second-floor gallery of The Wolfsonian-FIU was converted into an immersive 1960s installation, with a 1968 Miura serving as the centerpiece of the exhibit. Period photos of the historic vehicle, sourced from Lamborghini’s extensive archives in Italy, were also showcased along the gallery’s walls for guests to admire while mingling with local dignitaries.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Lamborghini on the occasion of Art Basel Miami Beach,” said Cristiano Musillo, Consul General of Italy in Miami.

“Lamborghini represents the perfect symbol of the beautiful and well-crafted Made in Italy, ‘il Bello e il Ben Fatto italiano’. The aesthetics of an Italian high-end product like that of a super sports car derives from centuries of culture enriched by state-of-the-art technology and a perfect match between tradition and innovation.”

Few vehicles managed to define the world of automotive design like the Lamborghini Miura. Produced between 1966 and 1973, the Miura was the first super car with a rear-mid-engine, two-seat layout, to make an international impact.

Much like the artwork presented during the annual Art Basel event in Miami, the Lamborghini Miura received high accolades from the public and media alike in the 1960s. Renowned for its engine placement and revolutionary body designed by Marcello Gandini, the Miura redefined the concept of a super car and today is one of Italy’s most renowned automotive treasures.