The Lamborghini Urus Super SUV is celebrating four years since its international launch on in December 2017 at the Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters. The third super sports car model alongside the Aventador and Huracán, opened up a new segment of luxury cars: the Super SUV, positioning itself as a reference point in terms of power, performance, driving dynamics, design, luxury, and everyday usability. The Urus also kicked off the greatest period of transformation for Automobili Lamborghini, with the Urus taking off during the last four years to become a major player in the SUV segment.

