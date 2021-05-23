Lamborghini has announced that its first electric vehicle will be released ‘in the second half of the decade’ as the firm makes a move towards electrified vehicles.

Announced today (May 18), a raft of new measures showcase the future direction for the company. Initially, two new cars in the firm’s V12 range will be introduced this year but, by the end of 2024, Lamborghini will begin to transition to hybridised vehicles with the launch of its first hybrid series production car.

It’ll use a range of lightweight materials in order to compensate for the added weight brought as a result of the hybrid powertrain. Lamborghini also states that its aim is to reduce product CO 2 emissions by 50 per cent by the start of 2025.

